Vic records 216 new coronavirus cases

Vic records 216 new coronavirus casesBy AAP Newswire
Victoria has recorded 216 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from the 288 new cases recorded the previous day.
A man in his 90s died overnight while 49 remain in hospital, including 15 in intensive care, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday morning.
More than 180 of the new cases are still under investigation.
The figures comes after a warning from the state's top health official warned of more ugliness to come.
"We will see more and more additional cases, that's the nature of this," Mr Andrews said.
It takes the total number of cases in the state to 3560. and the national death toll to 107.