National

Returning Aussies to fund their quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Travellers leave quarantine at a Sydney hotel - AAP

1 of 1

The Australian government is halving international flight arrivals to ease pressure on hotel quarantine systems, meaning 4000 fewer people will be able to return home each week.

Returning Australians will also be made to pay for their two-week stays in hotel quarantine under changes announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

The announcement comes as the country tries to manage a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases, with Victoria recording 288 new infections on Friday.

The state now has over 1000 active cases, up from 60 last month.

Mr Morrison says the "very concerning" situation in Victoria shows how important it is for people to keep their distance from each other.

Tasmania has delayed plans to reopen its borders while Western Australia has put off a final easing of restrictions as the states keep an eye on the situation in Victoria.

NSW had 14 new cases as of Thursday night, with the state's health minister later highlighting a further two of serious concern.

One was a man in his 50s who had been at a pub in Sydney's southwest on July 3, the same night as an earlier case.

The Crossroads Hotel in Casula has been closed for deep cleaning and a COVID-19 testing service has been set up in its car park.

The second case was a man who had driven from Melbourne on the eve of the border closure and had reached a caravan park in the Sutherland area when he tested positive.

The ACT had one new case on Friday, linked to four others related to the Melbourne outbreaks, while a US marine newly arrived in Darwin tested positive during initial quarantine screening.

Latest articles

Sport

GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year’s NPL season. Tuesday’s announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

They say sometimes you can create your own luck. Whether it be finding that elusive four-leaf clover, carrying around a rabbit foot or even a lucky dice. But a mate of mine was able to make his own luck during the week through sheer persistence and...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Border Raiders pull junior teams out of BASL

Any cross-border raids for the Moama Echuca Soccer Association will now have to wait until next year. On Wednesday night, after the NSW-Victoria border closure, the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders confirmed they were immediately withdrawing junior teams...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire