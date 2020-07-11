National

Tasmania delays reopening to mainland

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania has delayed its planned border reopening over worries Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak may have spread to other states.

The island state was planning to reopen to mainland visitors on July 24 but on Friday that was pushed back at least one week.

"We will use these next couple of weeks to gain a full understanding of what the outbreak in Victoria means for the rest of country," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

He raised concerns about the virus spreading from Victoria to other states despite hard border closures.

"We've heard there have been a numbers of cases exported to the ACT and NSW and that's a reasonable cause for concern," State Public Health Director Mark Veitch said.

Mr Gutwein earlier this week announced the planned July 24 reopening wouldn't include Victoria, which on Friday confirmed a record daily increase of 288 new COVID-19 cases.

Tasmania has implemented a hard border with Victoria, declaring people arriving from the mainland state without a special permit will be turned back.

Tasmania is free of coronavirus and last recorded a new case more than 50 days ago.

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is pushing for social restrictions to be eased in light of the border delay and state's good virus position.

Mr Gutwein is planning to meet with tourism bodies next week to discuss additional support measures.

Latest articles

Sport

GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year’s NPL season. Tuesday’s announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

They say sometimes you can create your own luck. Whether it be finding that elusive four-leaf clover, carrying around a rabbit foot or even a lucky dice. But a mate of mine was able to make his own luck during the week through sheer persistence and...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Border Raiders pull junior teams out of BASL

Any cross-border raids for the Moama Echuca Soccer Association will now have to wait until next year. On Wednesday night, after the NSW-Victoria border closure, the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders confirmed they were immediately withdrawing junior teams...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire