National

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow steps down

By AAP Newswire

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow has stepped down from his role as head of the company building a controversial coal project in Queensland.

Mr Dow will bow out as chief executive officer and take up a position as a director on Adani Australia's board, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Adani project director David Boshoff has been appointed chief executive and will be based in Townsville.

The company is building a 10 million-tonne-a-year thermal coal mine in the Galilee Basin, which Mr Dow has previously flagged as the first phase of a project that could expand to six times its size.

Adani downsized the project in November 2018 from a 60 million-tonne-a-year mine, costing $16.5 billion, to a 10-to-15 million tonne-a-year mine, costing about $2 billion.

Permits remain in place for a bigger development, but it is understood the company has no firm plans to expand it to that level.

It is also building a rail line with an initial 40 million tonne-a-year capacity that would be open to other companies if they get the tick of approval to mine the coal-rich region.

Latest articles

Sport

GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year’s NPL season. Tuesday’s announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

They say sometimes you can create your own luck. Whether it be finding that elusive four-leaf clover, carrying around a rabbit foot or even a lucky dice. But a mate of mine was able to make his own luck during the week through sheer persistence and...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Border Raiders pull junior teams out of BASL

Any cross-border raids for the Moama Echuca Soccer Association will now have to wait until next year. On Wednesday night, after the NSW-Victoria border closure, the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders confirmed they were immediately withdrawing junior teams...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire