NCA bomb suspect has serious health issues

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the National Crime Authority bombing (file image) - AAP

The man charged over the bombing of the National Crime Authority office in Adelaide has a raft of health problems, including diabetes and high blood pressure, a court has been told.

Domenic Perre appeared in the District Court on Friday in an unrelated matter after pleading guilty last year to drug charges over a cannabis crop in the South Australian Riverland.

Details of his pleas can now be reported with Judge Rauf Soulio lifting longstanding suppression orders in the case.

In sentencing submissions the court heard that the 61-year-old was at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison because of his health issues and that, should he be infected, was a greater risk of getting seriously ill.

But in evidence, the medical director of the SA prison service, Daniel Pronk, said Perre had repeatedly rejected recommendations in relation to his health and had refused to take prescribed medications.

Dr Pronk described Perre as an "intelligent man" who understood the potential consequences of his actions.

Judge Soulio will sentence Perre on the drug charges at a later date.

Perre has also pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in October charged with murder and attempted murder over the 1994 NCA explosion which killed Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injured lawyer Peter Wallis.

He was arrested in 2018 following a joint investigation, lasting more than two years, by a number of state and federal authorities including the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

He had been charged shortly after the bombing, but the charges were later withdrawn.

At a previous hearing in Adelaide Magistrates Court, Perre's defence argued that the only new evidence against him was a "conga line of informants".

The court was told those people were all "motivated by self-interest" and were "unconstrained by morality".

The NCA bombing has been one of South Australia's highest-profile cases, with a $1 million reward offered in 2008 for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible.

