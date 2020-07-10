National

Vic tobacco smugglers’ jail terms slashed

By AAP Newswire

Two tobacco-smuggling brothers who swapped cigarettes with lookalikes to avoid paying tax have had their jail terms slashed.

Altona brothers Hassan and Dib Barakat were jailed in November 2019 over the plot, swapping real cigarettes with fakes made from potato and molasses.

Younger brother Hassan Barakat was the "principal" in the scheme but his sentence of four-years-and-three months was "manifestly excessive", his lawyer argued.

The Court of Appeal judges agreed.

He was re-sentenced to three years and three months with a non-parole period of two years.

Three times between December 2014 and June 2015 Hassan tried to avoid paying almost $4 million in import duties on nearly 8.5 million cigarettes.

Profit was estimated to be more than $1.2 million if the scheme was successful.

Dib Barakat was responsible for driving some of the substituted goods between warehouses and he attempted to deprive the government of almost $1.2 million.

His lawyer argued his role was minimal and that his 20-month sentence was also excessive.

His role did not require sophistication or planning, was of limited duration and gained "modest reward".

"It was done at the direction of his brother," Justice Richard Niall said in his decision.

He was re-sentenced to eight months behind bars, and he has been in prison since November last year.

