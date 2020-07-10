National

Man faces court over Canberra pub death

By AAP Newswire

Fight victim, 44-year-old Warren Hordpenko - AAP

1 of 1

A Canberra man has been refused bail after appearing in court over the alleged murder of another man in a pub brawl over the weekend.

Kerry Kourpanidis, 35, was remanded in custody until July 28 after a brief appearance in ACT Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

A fight in the pool room of Canberra's Kingston Hotel on Sunday resulted in the death of 44-year-old Warren Hordpenko, from Dalmeny on the NSW south coast.

ACT Policing said the attacker and Mr Hordpenko had an "interaction" on Sunday, the attacker left and the fight broke out when he later returned.

Police were not aware of any previous relationship between the men.

