National

US marine in Darwin positive for virus

By AAP Newswire

Marines being checked on their arrival in Darwin - AAP

1 of 1

A US marine in Darwin has tested positive for coronavirus after being screened on arrival.

The soldier, who does not have any symptoms, arrived on a charter flight on Wednesday and had no direct contact with the general community.

In a statement, the Australian Defence Force says all US personnel who arrived or interacted with the marine would continue to be monitored during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles says the marine will be taken to hospital for the isolation period.

"But this is not someone who has been mixing in our community," she said.

"This is not a case of community transmission. They have been in quarantine and there is a very low risk to the community."

The infection takes the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Territory to 32.

Ms Fyles said the marine rotations were an important part of Australia's defence operations and had been going on for many years.

"We agreed to host these rotations but we've put measures in place to protect Territorians.

"The system has worked here."

However, the minister said the NT government would work with the ADF to see if any changes to the arrangements needed to be put in place.

She said all the US soldiers who arrived this week were screened before travelling to Australia and would not be not permitted to mix with the wider community.

Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said the incident had been handled appropriately.

He said it was possible the individual could have contracted the virus before travelling to Australia and had returned a negative test at that time.

Dr Heggie said US officials and Defence had good plans in place to make sure there was no risk to other people.

Latest articles

National

China warns relations near breaking point

China warns Australia is pushing the relationship to breaking point but Prime Minister Scott Morrison is not shying away from standing up for our interests.

AAP Newswire
National

Adani mining boss Lucas Dow steps down

Lucas Dow has stepped down from his role as chief executive of Adani Mining and will take on a role as a director on the company’s board.

AAP Newswire
National

New virus cases linked to NSW pub

A pub in southwest Sydney’ has been closed after two recent COVID-19 cases were linked to the venue, with a pop-up clinic being set up in the car park.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire