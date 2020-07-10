Deputy PM praises ‘great’ China relations

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack insists China understands Australia's visa offer for Hong Kong residents despite Beijing's anger at the move.

The Morrison government will offer a path to permanent residency for thousands after Hong Kong passed new national security laws cracking down on dissent.

China labelled the move "gross interference" in the latest escalation of a bitter diplomatic row with Canberra.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian strongly condemned the moves and said "Australia should bear all the consequences" of any further Chinese reaction.

"China urges Australia to immediately change course, stop intervening in Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic affairs, and prevent further harm to China-Australia relations," he told a press conference.

But Mr McCormack is adamant the two countries share a great relationship, playing down the significance of offering Hong Kong citizens safe haven.

"It's giving people choice. I'm sure China understands that," he told ABC radio.

Mr McCormack said Australia would use diplomatic channels to work through issues with China, conceding relations were "a bit fractious" after being pressed.

"There is always going to be hiccups. At the moment times are a little bit difficult," he said.

The Nationals leader pointed to the almost $150 billion worth of Australian goods exported to China last year.

"We've got a great relationship with China and that will continue."

Beijing imposed new legislation on Hong Kong last week that criminalised subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Pro-democracy protesters have since been charged for holding flags, posters and pamphlets.

Australia has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and will establish an incentive program for Hong Kong businesses to relocate to Australia.

Immigration Minister Alan Tudge denied Australia was picking a fight with China, saying the decisions had been "measured and proportionate".

He said Hong Kong businesses and talented staff would be looking for destinations with more freedom and democracy.

"We want that super talent to consider Australia," Mr Tudge told the Nine Network.

The opposition is seeking further detail on how the visa extensions will apply to family members who might still be in Hong Kong and whether any people already in Australia could face deportation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new national security regime undermined Hong Kong's independence and the "one country, two systems" pact with Beijing.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson dismissed the claims as groundless.