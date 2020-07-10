Vic carjacker jailed over crime spree

A Victorian carjacker who held up a victim with a fake gun after going on a months-long crime spree has been jailed.

Cori Harrison pleaded guilty to more than 35 charges including aggravated carjacking, reckless conduct, theft and burglary in the Victorian County Court.

Now 27, he started his spree in late February 2019 using stolen credit cards and stealing cars.

On April 1 he committed two burglaries and was in a stolen Mitsubishi Triton when police gave chase.

He crashed the car at Carrum Downs before jumping out and stopping the driver of another ute with a fake rifle.

"Get out of the f***ing car c*** or I'll shoot you," he told the male driver.

Harrison was followed by police on the road and by helicopter before he crashed on the South Gippsland Highway at Cranbourne and was arrested.

His victim said he saw his life flash before his eyes.

"I thought I was going to be shot dead in my ute and for no damn reason," the father-of-three told the court.

When he found out the gun was a fake he felt like a coward, the victim said.

Harrison had an extensive rap sheet with more than 150 charges to his name including dangerous driving and weapons charges.

But he grew up in a home where there was drug use, violence and he was repeatedly neglected as a child.

Harrison had also only recently started to connect to his heritage as an Aboriginal man.

He was jailed for eight years and five months over the offending but will be eligible for parole after serving five years behind bars.