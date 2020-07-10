National

Virgin slashes cost of Qld flights

By AAP Newswire

As Queensland prepares to throw open the border, Virgin Australia has slashed the cost of flights to the Sunshine State to as little as $85.

Virgin Australia's 'Good to Go' Queensland sale, in partnership with Tourism Events Queensland runs until midnight on July 14, offering over half a million discount fares to Queensland destinations including Brisbane, Cairns, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island and Townsville.

Virgin Australia Chief Commercial Officer, John Macleod said it was great news for tourism and local businesses that the Queensland border was reopening to interstate travellers.

"Queensland is a very important market to Virgin Australia and we're delighted to be able to fly travellers back to the Sunshine State," Mr MacLeod said.

"With fares from as low as $85 including baggage, we hope the sale gets travellers on the holidays they've been dreaming about or to reunite them with their family and friends."

Qantas flights to Queensland are currently more than $100.

Queensland locked its borders early on in the pandemic and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refused to budge on reopening the state despite the threat of legal challenges.

