National

Nationals leader pushes for smooth borders

By AAP Newswire

Border check point in Albury, NSW. - AAP

1 of 1

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has urged state governments to ease choke points at the Victoria-NSW border to help the agriculture sector.

The federal transport minister said farmers were being forced to detour more than 100 kilometres to find open border crossings.

"I support more fluid crossovers over the river. That really needs to happen," Mr McCormack told ABC radio on Friday.

"We need to do a lot more work today and in the next few hours to make sure that happens."

Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak has sparked hard borders between NSW and Victoria with people needing permission to travel interstate.

Mr McCormack has been in contact with state roads ministers and frustrated mayors about making it easier for farmers to cross.

The issue will be discussed at Friday's national cabinet meeting of federal and state leaders.

The Nationals leader said he understood the medical reasons for lockdowns, but noted regional businesses would feel pain over the decision.

"It was so close to getting the economy back to somewhere where we needed to be," Mr McCormack said.

"Businesses were starting to reopen, people were starting to see customers back, particularly in regional Victoria, and now it's all gone to custard."

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles | Seymour sinks Saints in early season match-up

An in-form Saad Saad was the star of the show in Seymour’s early season contest with Benalla, his eight goals going a long way to securing a five-point win for the Lions.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Six-week lockdown ends junior Lions hope for season

Seymour has announced its withdrawal of all four teams from the Goulburn Valley League’s planned junior competition which is scheduled to start later this month.

Meg Saultry
Sport

AFL Masters gets old and new players back in the mix

Football for fun - that is the mantra of AFL Masters. And in a year where very little senior football will be played, a continued outlet for exercise and mateship could prove crucial for regional players.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire