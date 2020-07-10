National

Bushfire-hit communities ‘not forgotten’

By AAP Newswire

The coronavirus pandemic has been a double whammy for communities trying to recover from the devastating bushfires, but they have not been forgotten, Victorian officials say.

COVID-19 has made the recovery from the bushfires more challenging but it has not slowed the clean-up of destroyed properties, Victoria has told the royal commission into the disaster.

The free clean-up of about 730 properties is still expected to be completed by the end of August.

"We have not slowed up at all as a result of COVID," Bushfire Recovery Victoria CEO Lee Miezis told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Friday.

Clean-up crews were working in specific zones and their movement in and out of communities had been restricted, as Mr Miezis said people were concerned about contractors being allowed to return home at weekends.

Coronavirus restrictions have impacted the recovery of bushfire-affected communities across Australia.

"We are conscious that the bushfires have had a particular impact on those communities. Those impacts have been amplified by almost a double whammy of COVID-19," Mr Miezis said.

"It's important that those communities know that they're not being forgotten."

In a royal commission submission, Victoria said it expects the economic consequences of the 2019-2020 bushfires will be far-reaching and take months, if not years, to be fully known.

Mr Miezis said for a small business that had lost revenue, it was difficult to determine what proportion was a direct result of bushfire or due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Miezis said BRV had changed the way it delivered support to affected communities to take into account the coronavirus restrictions, shifting work online where possible.

"But we've been very focused on the fact that the need for support does not diminish.

"It's sort of one disaster on top of another for many people and many businesses."

More than 1000 properties were destroyed in the Victorian bushfires, which directly impacted more than 120 communities in East Gippsland and north east Victoria.

The BRV was established in January as a permanent and dedicated recovery agency.

"It recognises the unfortunate circumstance where catastrophic fires like we saw in 2019-2020 are the new norm in Victoria," Mr Miezis said.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria, with metropolitan Melbourne under stricter restrictions, and other states closing their borders to Victorians.

