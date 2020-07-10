National

Hard lockdown for one Vic housing tower

By AAP Newswire

Residents in a public housing tower in Melbourne will be stuck inside for another nine days amid fears a quarter of them could have coronavirus.

People living at 33 Alfred Street in North will have to quarantine for 14 days after at least 53 people in their building tested positive.

The tower has about a third of the 158 positive cases across the nine towers put into hard lockdown on Saturday.

There are about 3000 residents in the towers, with 2515 tests done, as children were tested only if a parent returned a positive test.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton expects there will be more cases linked to the towers, given some people are yet to develop symptoms.

"We need to recognise that there might be 20 to 25 per cent of individuals in that particular tower who end up developing coronavirus and potentially more," Professor Sutton said on Thursday.

"So that has, much like an aged care facility, been designated as everyone requiring quarantine."

There were no cases of coronavirus at the Pampas Street and Melrose Street towers while six other towers had low numbers.

Those in the towers with none to few cases will join the rest of Melbourne in stay-at-home restrictions for six weeks.

Under these rules, people can leave home to get food, exercise, provide or receive care, work or study if they cannot do so from home.

Victoria recorded its second-highest daily total cases of coronavirus at 165 on Thursday, bringing the state's overall tally to 3098.

Just 30 of the state's new cases are linked to known outbreaks, with 135 under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews said it was vital everyone worked together and took it seriously to drive down the coronavirus case numbers.

"Everything is on the line here and we need to make sure that we're all playing our part," he said.

Twenty-two people have died of coronavirus in Victoria.

