WA to decide on next phase of freedom

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia looks likely to delay easing its last-remaining internal restrictions as it monitors the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

Phase five is scheduled to begin on July 18, removing all remaining limits on gatherings and allowing crowds of 60,000 at Optus Stadium.

But the situation in Victoria has raised concerns, despite WA retaining its hard interstate border closures while not having recorded a community-based infection since April 12.

WA's state disaster council will meet on Friday after the national cabinet meeting to formally decide whether to delay phase five.

"The situation is very fluid and we are making the decisions, particularly in relation to how things develop in Victoria, on a daily and twice-daily basis," Health Minister Roger Cook said on Thursday.

"(I won't) pre-empt the decision of the state disaster council meeting but the premier will make some announcements tomorrow in relation to phase five."

Any delay would likely result in a halving of capacity for the July 19 AFL derby between West Coast and Fremantle.

Ticket sales for the game have been temporarily suspended ahead of the decision.

WA has further restricted entry to people from Victoria, with businesses told to source their labour elsewhere.

Mr Cook said the number of exemptions granted would be significantly reduced, although people can still apply to enter on compassionate grounds.

Specific workers such as those in the transport and freight industry will also be allowed in.

"It's very important we keep that supply chain going," Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

"We need to keep food on the shelves ... no one wants to see a rush on food or toilet paper in our shops."

