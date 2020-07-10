National

COVID-19 income support will continue: PM

By AAP Newswire

A further stage of income support will be delivered to ensure certainty for Australian families and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

At present 3.3 million workers are getting the $1500 a fortnight JobKeeper wage subsidy, with 896,000 businesses registered.

It is due to wrap up in September.

Labor launched a website on Friday which allows people to look up what the cancellation of JobKeeper would mean for their community, arguing the government should bring forward its decision on the subsidy.

Mr Morrison said the details of the government's decisions would be outlined on July 23 in an economic statement and there would be no change to that timetable.

"I have made it very clear that there would be a further stage of income support," he told reporters in Canberra.

"And (for Labor) to make people feel more uncertain in this climate, I think it is disgraceful."

Treasury figures show 245,000 businesses in the state are involved in the federal government's JobKeeper program, with an estimated 177,000 in the locked-down greater Melbourne area.

Based on the national average of employees per business receiving JobKeeper, up to 930,000 workers in Victoria could be on the payment.

"The future of JobKeeper is in doubt and the Liberals and Scott Morrison want to cancel the fortnightly JobKeeper payment too early," Labor leader Anthony Albanese said.

"Just as people are starting to get back on their feet, their plan to cancel JobKeeper too early would have a devastating impact on millions of local businesses and households that rely on it to make ends meet."

Labor wants the program to be better targeted so people can't earn more than their normal wage.

The payment should also taper off over time, rather than come to a dead stop.

In NSW, more than 310,000 businesses are relying on JobKeeper, while Queensland has 171,000 signed up.

Western Australia (85,000), South Australia (53,000), Tasmania (14,000), the ACT (10,000) and the NT (4700) are ranked next.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is also considering bringing income tax cuts forward as a further economic stimulus measure.

Meanwhile, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has launched a "go local first" campaign urging Australians to support small business.

