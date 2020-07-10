National

Lawyers concerned over boosted ASIO powers

By AAP Newswire

Parliament House, Canberra. - AAP

1 of 1

Lawyers have raised concerns over the lack of safeguards and oversight surrounding proposed new powers for Australia's domestic spy agency.

Federal parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee is considering whether to let ASIO interrogate 14 year olds.

The Law Council of Australia also raised concerns with allowing ASIO to plant tracking devices on people with only internal approvals.

The bill required careful scrutiny, president Pauline Wright told the committee in Canberra on Friday.

"We consider that additional statutory safeguards are required," she said.

Ms Wright said the Law Council wanted stronger protections for children brought in for questioning.

She also suggested an independent judge should be given the final say on warrants to detain someone for questioning.

The ability to interrogate people after they had been charged with offences harmed their right to a fair trial, Ms Wright said.

She said at the very least, children should be barred from being questioned after being charged, while judges should sign off on questioning adults.

ASIO has emphasised the terror threat posed by teenagers as it pursues greater questioning powers.

It told the committee in a written submission that since May 2015, one terror attack and three disruptions involved people aged under 18.

"ASIO is particularly concerned that vulnerable and impressionable young people will continue to be at risk of being ensnared in the streams of hate being spread across the internet by extremists of every ideology," it said.

The legislation would lower the minimum age for questioning teens suspected of politically motivated violence from 16 to 14. A lawyer would need to be present.

ASIO argued switching to an internal review model for planting tracking devices would bring the agency into line with state and federal counter-terrorism partners.

Agents can already conduct compulsory interviews of terror suspects, but wants this extended to spies and foreign meddlers.

ASIO also said Australia's "probable" terror threat was unacceptably high.

The intelligence agency is concerned about people returning from Syria and Iraq conflict zones over the next five years, and the growing number of Islamic terrorists behind bars who could radicalise other prisoners.

There have been three counter-terror disruptions in Australia over the past year - two connected with Islamic extremists, and one with right-wing fanatics.

"The threat from the extreme right wing in Australia has increased in recent years (although the principal source of the terrorist threat remains Sunni Islamist extremism)," ASIO told the committee.

"We remain concerned about the possibility of individuals being radicalised to an extreme right-wing ideology and committing acts of terrorism."

Latest articles

Other sport

Back sweat replacing saliva in first Test

England quick Mark Wood has revealed bowlers were using back sweat as a substitute for saliva in the first Test against the West Indies.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Holder shines as Windies roll England

West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed career-best figures of 6-42 to put Ben Stokes’ England under pressure on day two of the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England crumble in West Indies first Test

England, after winning the toss, have collapsed to be 5-106 at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire