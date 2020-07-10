Lawyers concerned over boosted ASIO powers

Lawyers have raised concerns over the lack of safeguards and oversight surrounding proposed new powers for Australia's domestic spy agency.

Federal parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee is considering whether to let ASIO interrogate 14 year olds.

The Law Council of Australia also raised concerns with allowing ASIO to plant tracking devices on people with only internal approvals.

The bill required careful scrutiny, president Pauline Wright told the committee in Canberra on Friday.

"We consider that additional statutory safeguards are required," she said.

Ms Wright said the Law Council wanted stronger protections for children brought in for questioning.

She also suggested an independent judge should be given the final say on warrants to detain someone for questioning.

The ability to interrogate people after they had been charged with offences harmed their right to a fair trial, Ms Wright said.

She said at the very least, children should be barred from being questioned after being charged, while judges should sign off on questioning adults.

ASIO has emphasised the terror threat posed by teenagers as it pursues greater questioning powers.

It told the committee in a written submission that since May 2015, one terror attack and three disruptions involved people aged under 18.

"ASIO is particularly concerned that vulnerable and impressionable young people will continue to be at risk of being ensnared in the streams of hate being spread across the internet by extremists of every ideology," it said.

The legislation would lower the minimum age for questioning teens suspected of politically motivated violence from 16 to 14. A lawyer would need to be present.

ASIO argued switching to an internal review model for planting tracking devices would bring the agency into line with state and federal counter-terrorism partners.

Agents can already conduct compulsory interviews of terror suspects, but wants this extended to spies and foreign meddlers.

ASIO also said Australia's "probable" terror threat was unacceptably high.

The intelligence agency is concerned about people returning from Syria and Iraq conflict zones over the next five years, and the growing number of Islamic terrorists behind bars who could radicalise other prisoners.

There have been three counter-terror disruptions in Australia over the past year - two connected with Islamic extremists, and one with right-wing fanatics.

"The threat from the extreme right wing in Australia has increased in recent years (although the principal source of the terrorist threat remains Sunni Islamist extremism)," ASIO told the committee.

"We remain concerned about the possibility of individuals being radicalised to an extreme right-wing ideology and committing acts of terrorism."