Active ASIO terror probes involve children

By AAP Newswire

ASIO Director General Mike Burgess appears before the committee - AAP

Australia's domestic spy agency says it needs the power to interrogate minors because current counter-terrorism investigations involve 14-year-olds.

Lawyers have raised concerns about the lack of safeguards and oversight surrounding proposed new powers for Australia's domestic spy agency.

Federal parliament's powerful intelligence and security committee is considering whether to recommend ASIO be allowed to subject 14-year-olds to compulsory questioning.

Director-General Mike Burgess says his agency is seeing younger Australians targeted by Islamist and right wing extremists.

"We can foresee circumstances where we will need this power," he told the committee on Friday.

The legislation would lower the minimum age for questioning teens suspected of politically motivated violence from 16 to 14. A lawyer would need to be present.

Mr Burgess said an internal review model for planting tracking devices would bring it in line with state and federal counter-terrorism partners.

Agents can already conduct compulsory interviews of terror suspects, but want this extended to spies and foreign meddlers.

The Law Council of Australia raised concerns with allowing ASIO to plant tracking devices on people with only internal approvals.

The bill required careful scrutiny, president Pauline Wright said.

Ms Wright wanted stronger protections for children brought in for questioning.

"We consider that additional statutory safeguards are required," she said.

She also suggested an independent judge should be given the final say on warrants to detain someone for questioning.

The ability to interrogate people after they had been charged with offences harmed their right to a fair trial, Ms Wright said.

She said at the very least, children should be barred from being questioned after being charged while judges should sign off on questioning adults.

Human Rights Commissioner Edward Santow said there was no evidence the laws would have stopped the deadly 2015 shooting of NSW Police Force accountant Curtis Cheng by 15-year-old Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar.

"You have to find a balance here," Mr Santow told the committee.

"This legislation therefore requires stronger rather than weaker oversight."

Australia's intelligence agency watchdog said oversight was robust.

"We have found ASIO is very careful with complying with guidelines," Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Margaret Stone said.

The Australian Federal Police is also supportive of the boosted powers.

Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney said there was a growing number of right-wing extremists targeting young Australians.

"They've become very clever at targeting people," he said.

