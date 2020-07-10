National

Vic residents told to wear, make masks

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN - AAP

1 of 1

Five million Victorians are being encouraged to wear masks, and even make their own, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth recommends residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

"This means if you have to leave your home for any of those reasons for which it is permissible and you are likely to find yourself in a situation where you cannot maintain 1.5-metre distance, it is advisable to be covering your face with a mask," Dr Coatsworth said in Canberra on Thursday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told residents to be crafty and make their own face masks instead of buying them.

"I think people will need to make their own masks," Professor Sutton said on Thursday afternoon, after the state recorded 165 new cases.

"I don't think there should be a rush on buying single-use masks, for example, and some masks that are able to be purchased ... aren't necessarily good for rewashing and reuse over days and days."

The state's health department is working on providing information on how to make a basic mask that can be reused and rewashed for "Melburnians and beyond, use for several weeks to come".

Medical experts are divided on the use of masks, with some saying they only provide a marginal benefit.

But Dr Abrar Chughtai, the director of the Master of Infectious Diseases Intelligence program at UNSW Sydney, wants their use to be much more widespread.

"I think masks use should be mandatory in Melbourne, particularly in high transmission areas and suburbs, and public and crowded places," he said.

Hassan Vally, an associate professor in Epidemiology at La Trobe University, also wants more people to wear masks.

"I do feel we need to get to a stage where the wearing of masks is more normalised in our society," he said.

"We need to understand that anything we do to prevent transmission of the virus is useful and a mask is another barrier to infection which can be adopted, in addition to social distancing and hand hygiene, to help us get on top of disease spread."

Latest articles

News

“Absolute sook” Taizer crowned Shepparton’s Top Dog

Shepparton has voted and the numbers speak for themselves – your 2020 Top Dog is Taizer. The American Staffordshire terrier is described as an “absolute sook” by his owner Lauren Freeling. The win has surprised Ms Freeling, who has...

Daneka Hill
News

Shepparton man bailed following alleged $250,000 arson

A man has faced court after allegedly setting fire to a home in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, while three people were asleep inside, causing $250,000 worth of damage. Liam Mitchell Brown, 23, from Shepparton, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on...

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton man leads Victoria Police Air Wing

Twenty years ago Victoria Police Air Wing members used binoculars to provide tactical support to officers on the ground. Today those officers have access to the most advanced police air fleet in the world. Comprising of four aircraft, 14 pilots...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire