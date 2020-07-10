CMO advises Victorians to wear masks

Victorians are being encouraged to wear masks, and even make their own, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Friday reiterated federal advice that residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire wear masks if they have symptoms and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

"Assuming that people do need to go out, what has not changed is if people have symptoms and they need to go for a test, for example, which we would definitely encourage, they should wear a mask," Prof Kelly said.

"Other people, where physical distancing cannot be guaranteed, they should also wear a mask in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison added that national cabinet, as of their Friday meeting, had adopted the advice.

"In those circumstances that the chief medical officer has outlined, it is not a broad application across the country but in designated areas that have been affected in the way that they have in those parts of Victoria," Mr Morrison said.

"That is the advice and that was adopted by national cabinet today."

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has told residents to be crafty and make their own face masks instead of buying them.

"I think people will need to make their own masks," Professor Sutton said on Thursday afternoon, after the state recorded 165 new cases.

"I don't think there should be a rush on buying single-use masks, for example, and some masks that are able to be purchased ... aren't necessarily good for rewashing and reuse over days and days."

The state's health department is working on providing information on how to make a basic mask that can be reused and rewashed for several weeks.

Medical experts are divided on the use of masks, with some saying they only provide a marginal benefit.

But Dr Abrar Chughtai, the director of the Master of Infectious Diseases Intelligence program at UNSW Sydney, wants their use to be much more widespread.

"I think masks use should be mandatory in Melbourne, particularly in high transmission areas and suburbs, and public and crowded places," he said.