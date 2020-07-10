National

CMO advises Melburnians to wear masks

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN - AAP

1 of 1

Face masks are now an official feature of Australia's coronavirus campaign, with national cabinet recommending their use in the Victorian outbreak.

Until Friday, health officials had been guarded about whether people should wear masks.

But as Victoria soared to an Australian record daily increase of 288 cases, people in lockdown areas are now being encouraged to use them.

The recommendation is for people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire when social distancing is not possible.

"Through an abundance of caution, through the fact it is relatively easy, we should request of all Victorians when they are out of their home, and this relates principally to metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire ... it is our request of you (to wear a mask)," Premier Dan Andrews said.

"It's not compulsory, we are simply asking that if you can wear a mask where you can't distance, that is exactly what we would like you to do.

"That's a relatively small contribution but one that could make a really big difference."

The state government will order two million reusable masks and one million single-use masks to help cope with the added demand.

State chief health officer Brett Sutton said studies made public in the last couple of weeks had shown that masks can reduce transmission of the virus by about 60 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison added that national cabinet, as of their Friday meeting, had adopted the revised health advice about masks.

"In those circumstances that the (national) chief medical officer has outlined, it is not a broad application across the country but in designated areas that have been affected in the way that they have in those parts of Victoria," Mr Morrison said.

"That is the advice and that was adopted by national cabinet today."

Prof Sutton has told residents to be crafty and make their own face masks instead of buying them.

"I think people will need to make their own masks," he said on Thursday afternoon.

"I don't think there should be a rush on buying single-use masks, for example, and some masks that are able to be purchased ... aren't necessarily good for rewashing and reuse over days and days."

The state's health department is working on providing information on how to make a basic mask that can be reused and rewashed for several weeks.

Medical experts are divided on the use of masks, with some saying they only provide a marginal benefit.

But Dr Abrar Chughtai, the director of the Master of Infectious Diseases Intelligence program at UNSW, wants their use to be much more widespread.

"I think masks use should be mandatory in Melbourne, particularly in high transmission areas and suburbs, and public and crowded places," he said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Record streak on line for Raiders, Storm

Canberra can become the first team in history to beat Melbourne four times in the space of a year in Saturday night’s NRL blockbuster.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Winning the only motivation for Tahs

NSW Waratahs captain Rob Simmons says winning is the only motivation his side needs to counter the emotion of the Western Force’s return to Super Rugby.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL ready to act if NSW cops virus wave

The NRL insist they are being “extremely vigilant” and are ready to react if a second wave of coronavirus cases strikes NSW or Queensland.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire