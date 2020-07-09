National

Liberals concede defeat in Eden-Monaro

By AAP Newswire

Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs says it's time for her to do some fencing after conceding defeat to Labor's Kristy McBain in the Eden-Monaro by-election.

Ms McBain led Ms Kotvojs by 730 votes at 6pm on Thursday, but the Liberals believed the result was clear enough to concede with between 1000 and 2000 votes left to count.

"This community shaped who I am and I will always fight for it, but right now I have some fencing to do," the southern NSW truffle farmer said in a Facebook post.

Ms McBain, who will replace retired Labor MP Mike Kelly, wrote on Twitter her opponent had run a "hard-fought campaign".

"It's an honour and a privilege to be elected to represent the people of Eden-Monaro," she said.

"No region has been harder hit from drought, bushfires and COVID-19 than Eden-Monaro. For our border communities, the new travel restrictions means we face even further challenges.

"I'll work with all levels of government to get he best outcomes for our communities."

Ms Kotvojs described the opportunity to run for the seat as a "gift".

