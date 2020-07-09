Liberals concede defeat in Eden-Monaro

5370537724001

Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs says it's time for her to do some fencing after conceding defeat to Labor's Kristy McBain in the Eden-Monaro by-election.

Ms McBain led Ms Kotvojs by 730 votes at 6pm on Thursday, but the Liberals believed the result was clear enough to concede with between 1000 and 2000 votes left to count.