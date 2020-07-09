National

Lawyer X ‘refused to go into protection’

By AAP Newswire

Nicola Gobbo - AAP

1 of 1

Supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo claimed she refused to enter witness protection in 2009 because she was told it would be best for her safety if her mother and sister joined her.

In a lengthy letter to then-Victoria Police commissioner Simon Overland, Ms Gobbo threatened to sue if he did not deliver what other officers had promised.

She revealed she had been told the witness protection program Witsec would provide her with an "an unprecedented degree of flexibility" outside the usually strict regime.

There would also be "no budgetary constraints" regarding compensation, the woman known as Lawyer X claimed.

The supergrass lawyer moved from police informer to witness that year, after turning on former policeman Paul Dale when he was charged with the 2003 murder of Terence Hodson.

Mr Hodson and his wife were killed execution-style in their Kew home.

Charges against Mr Dale and hitman Rodney Collins were dropped when Ms Gobbo was later withdrawn as a witness and the other key witness, Carl Williams, was killed in prison.

In the letter to Mr Overland, released by the royal commission into her snitching, Ms Gobbo said she met with two people to discuss the Witsec terms, and discovered it wouldn't be as relaxed as she'd been told.

She accused the duo making ill-informed and ridiculous suggestions about her future and showing a lack of understanding about her personal circumstances.

Ms Gobbo said they told her it would be "best for my health and safety" if her mother, then 72 years of age, and younger sister joined Witsec immediately.

Ms Gobbo's sister Catherine Gobbo is also a barrister, still practising in Melbourne.

In the letter, she told Mr Overland that it was clear the program wasn't designed for "a person with no criminal convictions, four university qualifications, a well-established career with limitless possibilities".

"The very strict regime offered was rejected by me for numerous reasons, not the least of which is that it remains my intention to be in a position to look after my mother as her health declines and not to try to force either her or my sister into a program that cannot accommodate their needs, lifestyle or in my sister's case, career prospects," she wrote.

She also accused Mr Overland of attempting to legally cover Victoria Police should she be harmed.

A letter in August 2009 advised her that officers she had been in contact with since becoming a witness were no longer responsible for her safety because meeting with her put them at too much risk.

A follow-up a day later said her accommodation costs and a contribution to her living expenses would continue to be provided at Mr Overland's discretion.

"I was informed that there is now to be no (redacted) unless I join Witsec. That is totally unacceptable to me and represents a fundamental breach of the representations, promises and assurances made to me by your organisation," she said.

Ms Gobbo sued Victoria Police in 2010 and a confidential settlement was reached.

Latest articles

News

How to navigate tax time in the COVID-19 era

Like much of 2020, tax time is a little different than usual. With the move to working from home and JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments, AHA Accounting + Business Solutions associate Jessica Serafini said more people were turning to the professionals...

Jessica Ball
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College to rise from the ground

The new Greater Shepparton Secondary College is about to emerge from the ground, with the project on track to finish in time for the 2022 school year. Victorian Schools Building Authority chief executive officer Chris Keating said all that was left...

Madi Chwasta
News

Closing the indigenous health gap one run at a time

Yorta Yorta woman Lena-Jean Charles-Loffel is closing the indigenous health gap one step at a time. Ms Charles-Loffel is one of just 16 people across Australia who were chosen to be part of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation’s Indigenous Marathon...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire