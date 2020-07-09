National

WA woman accused of killing man in gopher

By AAP Newswire

A woman accused of running over a man who was in a mobility scooter has faced court in Western Australia's Pilbara region charged with his murder.

Joanne Alexie Nundle, 32, faced South Hedland Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It's alleged Nundle ran down the 34-year-old victim, who was known to her and was found with serious injuries on Monday night.

He was taken to Hedland Health Campus but succumbed to his injuries.

Police later found a Holden Commodore with significant front-end damage to the bumper, wing mirror and windscreen at a nearby address.

Nundle was remanded in custody to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on July 29.

