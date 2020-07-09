National

WA borders tighten to keep out Victorians

By AAP Newswire

Customers have their temperatures taken at a Perth Apple store - AAP

Western Australia will tighten its hard border, stopping anyone who has been in Victoria for the past two weeks from entering.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the number of exemptions would be significantly reduced under the new restrictions beginning midnight on Thursday.

He said only specific workers, such as those in the transport and freight industry, will be permitted to cross the border.

"Everyone permitted to enter will be served with notice if they have been in Victoria within the last 14 days and will need to take a COVID test on day 11 while in WA or when symptoms develop," Mr Cook said.

"Police will continue to perform checks on people in self-quarantine."

WA is also extending its state of emergency for another 14 days, until July 23.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the date was likely to be extended further, given the situation in other parts of the country.

"We are not immune from this virus," he said.

"It's for the public safety of everyone."

