Girl, 14, in NSW court over death of 10yo

A 14-year-old girl has faced a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in northeast NSW.

Emergency workers were called to a Gunnedah home on Wednesday morning, with reports the 10-year-old girl had suffered serious lacerations.

Police said the girl's body was found about 7am.

The teenager, believed to be the dead girl's cousin, was arrested nearby and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.

The 14-year-old girl's case came before a children's court in NSW on Thursday. The girl was not in the courtroom and did not apply for bail.

She will return to court in September.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gunnedah Shire Council said their thoughts and prayers were with the family involved.

"We are a strong and tightknit community - and together we will support the family and our community through this event," the council statement said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14