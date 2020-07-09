Aust lifeline for nervous HK residents

Australia is offering extended visas to Hong Kong residents who feel threatened by new national security laws imposed by Beijing.

The Morrison government will establish an incentive program for Hong Kong businesses to relocate to Australia, with pathways to permanent residency for their staff.

Australia has also suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

"That national security law constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances in respect to our extradition agreement with Hong Kong," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

"Australia today has taken steps to suspend our extradition agreement. We have formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities."

Beijing imposed new legislation on Hong Kong last week that criminalised subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Pro-democracy protesters have since been charged for holding flags, posters and pamphlets.

Mr Morrison said the laws undermined Hong Kong's independence, basic law and "one country, two systems" pact with Beijing.

China hit back at the claim, with an embassy spokesperson saying it was a "groundless accusation" and that Australia had been making "irresponsible remarks" about Hong Kong.

"We urge the Australian side to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs under any pretext or in any way," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Otherwise, it will lead to nothing but lifting a rock only to hit its own feet."

Australia has decided against opening up a new humanitarian intake for Hong Kong residents who fear persecution under the laws.

Instead, it will focus on students and temporary visa holders - primarily those who are already in Australia.

They will be given an extra five years on their visas and a pathway to permanent residency or citizenship.

Labor backs the visa changes, but is seeking more detail about what it means for family members or people not eligible for the pathway to permanent residency.

There are currently 8200 students, 900 graduates and 570 temporary skilled visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong.

Another 2300 Hong Kong students, 130 graduates and 100 temporary skilled workers outside Australia - for reasons such as visiting family or holidays - have Australian visas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has updated its travel advice, warning people not to travel to Hong Kong.

It fears Australians could be deported to China for prosecution under the new national security laws.

"You may be at increased risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds," the department said.

"You could break the law without intending to."