Aged-care worker jailed for sex assault

Aged-care worker jailed for sex assaultBy AAP Newswire
A former aged-care worker has been jailed for sexually assaulting his intellectually disabled neighbour after an evening of Bible studies.
The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to sexually assaulting the 31-year-old man in January 2018.
He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment suspended after four months, with Judge Vicki Loury saying the victim had been violated in a despicable way.