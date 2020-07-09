National

Aged-care worker jailed for sex assault

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

A former aged-care worker has been jailed for sexually assaulting his intellectually disabled neighbour after an evening of Bible studies.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to sexually assaulting the 31-year-old man in January 2018.

He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment suspended after four months, with Judge Vicki Loury saying the victim had been violated in a despicable way.

