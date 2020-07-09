National

NSW artist to go to trial over rape claims

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Lister (file image) - AAP

Prominent Sydney street artist Anthony Lister will go to trial over allegations he drugged and raped several women, a court has been told.

A prosecutor on Thursday said the brief of evidence concerning the rape allegations had been served on the artist's legal team but further time was needed to prepare material concerning newer drug and firearm charges.

Suggestions of delays led Lister's lawyer to say any mandatory negotiations would be brief.

"We don't want this matter to go for too long," Bryan Wrench told Downing Centre Local Court.

"This is a matter that will go to trial."

Lister, aged in his early 40s, wasn't required in court and his bail on a $20,000 surety was continued.

He's accused of raping multiple women, including art students, on separate occasions in his Darlinghurst home between 2015 and 2018.

Lister allegedly also tattooed three lines on one of the students without consent.

Police say they seized four replica pistols, illicit drugs, electronics and a knuckleduster during searches of his home and a Marrickville industrial space in March.

The case is due to return to court in August.

Lister was described as a world-renowned street artist in promotional material for a 2017 documentary by Eddie Martin.

