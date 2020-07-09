National

Tasmania extends state of emergency

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein addresses the media in Hobart. - AAP



Tasmania has extended its state of emergency until the end of August, prompted by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Victoria.

The state's emergency declaration was due to end on Thursday but will now run for a further seven weeks.

"Tasmania does not have an emergency at the moment. But we have the risk of one based on what is occurring in Victoria," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

Tasmania has closed its borders to Victoria unless people have a special letter of exemption.

