SA magistrate quits after facing court

By AAP Newswire

Bob Harrap (file image) - AAP

A South Australian magistrate facing deception charges has resigned his position.

Bob Harrap has been charged with two counts of deception, one count of conspiring to commit an abuse of public office and one of conspiring or attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on those charges for the first time on Monday.

The cases against three women, who are charged with related offences, also came before the court.

When the charges were revealed Chief Magistrate Mary-Louise Hribal said Harrap would not sit or conduct any court business and had been directed to take leave until the matters against him had been finalised.

But Judge Hribal has now confirmed Harrap has resigned.

"Under the Magistrates Act, he is required to give the attorney-general notice of one month and that means his resignation takes effect on August 10, 2020," she said.

In a statement last week, Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander said it would be alleged that in May Harrap misrepresented who was driving his government-issued car when it was observed committing traffic offences, and thereby engaged in deception to obtain a benefit for himself.

Mr Lander said it would be separately alleged he conspired with another person to pervert the course of justice and conspired to abuse his public office in relation to a matter that was to be heard by him.

Harrap sat in the body of the court on Monday and was not required to enter any pleas.

District Court Judge Stephen McEwen, who has been assigned to handle the case, ordered his bail to continue and adjourned all matters to July 27.

