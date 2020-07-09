Qld to cap public service to help save $3b

National
Qld to cap public service to help save $3bBy AAP Newswire
Queensland's new treasurer will cap the size of the public service and cut spending on consultants under a plan to save $3 billion over four years.
Cameron Dick has told The Australian his budget plan will achieve the savings without the need to sack public servants, reduce frontline services or sell public assets.
Mr Dick says the public service will remain the same size for a year, excluding frontline workers, with vacancies to be filled internally.
Part of that will be capping the size of the public service for a year, excluding frontline workers, and slash the use of external consultants and contractors, and end them where possible.