165 new COVID-19 cases in locked-down Vic

Victoria has recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus, as an outbreak at a high school becomes the state's largest cluster.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Thursday confirmed just 30 of the state's new cases are linked to known outbreaks, with 135 remaining under investigation.

Six of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina, which has become the state's biggest cluster totalling 113 people.

The first case at the school was identified on June 27, with more than 2000 students and hundreds of staff sent into quarantine.

Eighteen cases are linked to the nine locked-down public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne, with the outbreak now totalling 111.

All 3000 residents have now been tested, with more results expected later on Thursday.

Residents have been in a hard lockdown since Saturday afternoon, unable to leave their apartments due to fears the high-density "vertical cruise ships" have "explosive potential" to spread COVID-19.

Previously, an outbreak at the Cedar Meats abattoir had the notoriety of the state's largest coronavirus outbreak, with 111 people infected.

Meanwhile, two healthcare workers at Sunshine Hospital and two at the Royal Melbourne Hospital have also tested positive, with contact tracing underway.

Another staff member at Northern Hospital in Epping has also contracted the virus, taking the total to 11.

Seven new cases are staff members at aged care facilities across Melbourne.

It's the fourth day of new cases in the triple-digits, with the state's overall total now 3098. More than 900 cases are active.

From Thursday, residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, which includes Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan, re-entered lockdown for six weeks.

It means people can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work.

Professor Sutton said the restrictions were necessary because of the "sharp increases" in new cases.

"These are tough measures but this virus is not selective. It will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission," he said.

"We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks."

Meanwhile, more than 14,000 thermometers will be sent to schools in the state's 32 locked-down local government areas so students can be checked before entering.

If a student has a temperature of 37.5C or above, schools will be required to contact parents or carers to take the pupil home.

Families will then be encouraged to seek testing for COVID-19 or the advice of their healthcare professional.

"Daily temperature checks will help make sure unwell students stay at home and do not risk spreading coronavirus," Education Minister James Merlino said in a statement on Thursday.

"I understand that this is a stressful time for parents, but we are following the best medical advice and taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of all Victorians."

Temperature checks will also be introduced for children from locked-down areas who attend school outside of the boundary line.

Only senior secondary students, year 10 students who study VCE subjects, children of essential workers and those attending specialist schools will return to face-to-face learning on Monday.

School holidays for all other students have been extended for a week while teachers and parents prepare for a return to online learning.

Two workers at Town Hall train station, which is part of the government's Metro Tunnel project, have also tested positive to the virus.

The workers are isolating at home and the construction site reopened on Thursday morning following a deep clean.