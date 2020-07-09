National

Albury trio test positive for coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Passengers collect their luggage after arriving from Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Three people in Albury on the NSW-Victoria border have tested positive to coronavirus as the state government mulls charging overseas returnees in hotel quarantine.

NSW reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday - 11 in travellers in hotel quarantine and two family members in Albury flagged earlier in the week.

An additional family member in Albury tested positive to COVID-19 after the 8pm deadline for case numbers, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday.

One of the three Albury people who came down with the virus had previously visited Melbourne, where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are being reported daily.

"There's been an extensive turnout for testing in the community and I would continue to ask all the border communities to be vigilant and to ensure that they present for testing whenever they have the mildest symptoms," Dr Chant told reporters.

NSW residents returning from virus-hit Victoria are not yet required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine, but have been told to self-isolate at home for that period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that if the government enacted hotel quarantine for those returning from Victoria, NSW residents were unlikely to be charged. The NSW government would instead look to bill overseas returnees first.

"We've welcomed back between 30,000 and 35,000 Aussies going back to their home states and obviously they've had considerable time to consider their options to this point in time, so the NSW government is considering our position," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The premier reiterated that all residents of NSW-Victoria border towns should stay put for the time being, and those from elsewhere in the state should not approach the border.

Ms Berejiklian this week said her government will also consider either establishing a border north of Albury or making exemption permits harder to get.

She did not on Thursday announce any changes to restrictions in NSW but said all residents should be in a state of "high alert" as authorities get to grips with the situation near the NSW-Victoria border, where the virus may be circulating.

It would be up to a fortnight before the situation became clear.

"We want to make sure we're flushing out any potential seeding that occurred prior to the spike in cases becoming evident, to ensure there's no trace of that level of community transmission, particularly in those border communities," Ms Berejiklian said.

"So far the signs are positive but we won't know for sure for a couple of weeks."

More than 125,000 exemption permits were issued by Thursday for people living in NSW-Victoria border communities, allowing them to cross between the two.

NSW has also tightened procedures at Sydney Airport after passengers were allowed to disembark a Melbourne-to-Sydney flight without a second health screening.

Dr Chant said all but five passengers on Jetstar flight JQ520 - who left the gate area before health staff had finished screening an earlier flight - had since been tested for COVID-19.

Jetstar on Thursday refused to cop blame for the error, with chief executive Gareth Evans saying the risk to the NSW community was "very, very low" as passengers had already been screened in Melbourne with temperature and ID checks.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton refugee and migrant services tackle negativity towards ethnic communities

Local refugee and migrant services are concerned negativity is building around ethnic communities in the wake of Victoria’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Some of the 10 suburbs recently identified as the state’s coronavirus hotspots have large culturally...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator. The Essential Services Commission has published...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday. About 9.40 am, police were enforcing the closure of the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal, when they stopped and...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire