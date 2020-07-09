Albury trio test positive for coronavirus

Three people in Albury on the NSW-Victoria border have tested positive to coronavirus as the state government mulls charging overseas returnees in hotel quarantine.

NSW reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday - 11 in travellers in hotel quarantine and two family members in Albury flagged earlier in the week.

An additional family member in Albury tested positive to COVID-19 after the 8pm deadline for case numbers, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday.

One of the three Albury people who came down with the virus had previously visited Melbourne, where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are being reported daily.

"There's been an extensive turnout for testing in the community and I would continue to ask all the border communities to be vigilant and to ensure that they present for testing whenever they have the mildest symptoms," Dr Chant told reporters.

NSW residents returning from virus-hit Victoria are not yet required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine, but have been told to self-isolate at home for that period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that if the government enacted hotel quarantine for those returning from Victoria, NSW residents were unlikely to be charged. The NSW government would instead look to bill overseas returnees first.

"We've welcomed back between 30,000 and 35,000 Aussies going back to their home states and obviously they've had considerable time to consider their options to this point in time, so the NSW government is considering our position," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The premier reiterated that all residents of NSW-Victoria border towns should stay put for the time being, and those from elsewhere in the state should not approach the border.

Ms Berejiklian this week said her government will also consider either establishing a border north of Albury or making exemption permits harder to get.

She did not on Thursday announce any changes to restrictions in NSW but said all residents should be in a state of "high alert" as authorities get to grips with the situation near the NSW-Victoria border, where the virus may be circulating.

It would be up to a fortnight before the situation became clear.

"We want to make sure we're flushing out any potential seeding that occurred prior to the spike in cases becoming evident, to ensure there's no trace of that level of community transmission, particularly in those border communities," Ms Berejiklian said.

"So far the signs are positive but we won't know for sure for a couple of weeks."

More than 125,000 exemption permits were issued by Thursday for people living in NSW-Victoria border communities, allowing them to cross between the two.

NSW has also tightened procedures at Sydney Airport after passengers were allowed to disembark a Melbourne-to-Sydney flight without a second health screening.

Dr Chant said all but five passengers on Jetstar flight JQ520 - who left the gate area before health staff had finished screening an earlier flight - had since been tested for COVID-19.

Jetstar on Thursday refused to cop blame for the error, with chief executive Gareth Evans saying the risk to the NSW community was "very, very low" as passengers had already been screened in Melbourne with temperature and ID checks.