Delays, inconsistencies in fires recovery

By AAP Newswire

A family moves goods into a tent at a relief centre

There are inconsistencies in the delivery of disaster recovery assistance between the states and delays in processing claims, the bushfires royal commission has been told.

State and territory representatives will appear at a royal commission hearing on Thursday to discuss recovery and funding arrangements, and suggestions for how they can be improved.

Confusion over the different types and levels of assistance available to people affected by the devastating 2019-20 bushfires has been one of the biggest issues raised with the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

National Bushfire Recovery Agency co-ordinator Andrew Colvin recently told the inquiry the scale and six-month duration of the 2019-20 bushfires tested and stretched the recovery frameworks, particularly the disaster recovery funding arrangements.

At the start of this week's hearing, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC noted the DRFA was dependent on the states and territories and the arrangements they had in place.

"This can result in inconsistency in the delivery of recovery assistance across jurisdictions and delays in processing claims by local governments," she said.

"It can also result in perceptions that recovery assistance will only be provided if a state or territory government is willing to co-fund costs for a particular disaster event."

Councils have told the royal commission they want additional support in the area of recovery and want the process streamlined.

"Some raised concerns that multiple agencies are involved in assessment for funding claims at state levels, leading to delays in payments distributions," Ms Hogan-Doran said.

"Inconsistencies can arise where state program delivery arrangements do not allow for some program components to be implemented."

Australia's emergency management ministers are reviewing the DRFA, which is jointly funded by the Commonwealth, state and territory governments, to ensure the program is fair and equitable regardless of where people live.

