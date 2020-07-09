Coronavirus has impacted bushfire recovery

Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting the recovery from Australia's unprecedented bushfires.

The states and territories are at different stages of their recoveries, the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements has been told.

"But for all, the recovery effort has been compounded by the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic," senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said on Thursday.

"Across our nation most borders are closed and the economic and social dislocation has been profound and regrettably continuing."

Ms Hogan-Doran said in NSW and Victoria, the scale of the 2019-2020 bushfires exceeded the capacity of individual local governments and impacted on multiple regions within those states.

The royal commission is focusing on the state and territories' recovery and funding arrangements at its hearing on Thursday and Friday.

Queensland Reconstruction Authority CEO Brendan Moon said 73 of the state's 77 councils are dealing with recovery from natural disaster events that have occurred since 2018.

"Over 50 per cent of those councils have had three or more events since 2018 as well," he said.

"Most of our councils are in some form of recovery most of the time."

The royal commission has been told there are inconsistencies in the delivery of disaster recovery assistance between the states and delays in paying claims because multiple agencies may be involved in the assessment process.

Confusion over the different types and levels of assistance available to people affected by the devastating 2019-20 bushfires has been one of the biggest issues raised with the inquiry.

Australia's emergency management ministers are reviewing the disaster recovery funding arrangements, which are jointly funded by the Commonwealth, state and territory governments, to ensure the program is fair and equitable regardless of where people live.