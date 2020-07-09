Call to change disaster funding process

The onerous process for states to access federal disaster recovery funding needs to be streamlined so more support can reach communities, the Tasmanian government says.

The processes under the national funding arrangements are complex, time consuming and require significant resourcing, Tasmania has told the natural disasters royal commission.

Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Jenny Gale says Tasmania has one staffer who works on the jointly funded disaster recovery funding arrangements while one of the larger jurisdictions has about 80.

"We would hope that we could get to the most streamlined as possible arrangements with the Commonwealth because we simply do not have the staff that we can put towards liaison across agencies," she told the inquiry on Thursday.

"It really would suit our purposes and enable us to spend our resources, both in terms of staff time as well as in terms of our funding and so on, more appropriately on the emergencies and the recovery than on resources to work to an architecture that does not necessarily suit each jurisdiction in the same way."

Tasmania's state recovery adviser Craig Limkin said the processes were complex and lengthy.

"The more complex the process to talk to people and collaborate, the worse outcome it is for a community," he said.

"The longer we have to work through five or six different organisations and a mountain of paperwork, it's the less outcome that community gets, the less support they get."

Tasmania argued the administrative burden of establishing a case for co-funding to rebuild assets to more resilient standards after disasters was particularly onerous.

"The time that it takes, particularly for small jurisdictions, to meet the requirements is the time that a bridge could be rebuilt and it could be rebuilt better," Ms Gale said.

"It's really (about) what we can deal with as a jurisdiction but more importantly, the impact that those kinds of processes have on the community."

Australia's emergency management ministers are reviewing the disaster recovery funding arrangements to ensure the program is fair and equitable regardless of where people live.

The royal commission has been told there are inconsistencies in the delivery of disaster recovery assistance between the states and delays in paying claims because multiple agencies may be involved in the assessment process.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said the recovery efforts in the states and territories after the bushfires and other recent natural disasters have been compounded by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Across our nation, most borders are closed and the economic and social dislocation has been profound and regrettably continuing," she said.

Queensland Reconstruction Authority chief executive Brendan Moon said 73 of the state's 77 councils are dealing with recovery from natural disaster events that have occurred since 2018.

"Over 50 per cent of those councils have had three or more events since 2018 as well," he said.

"Most of our councils are in some form of recovery most of the time."