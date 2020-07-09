Eyes on Victorian number plates at border

Vehicles with Victorian plates will be targeted when Queensland's border reopens at midday on Friday to interstate visitors.

The state's borders have been closed since mid-March to stymie the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen as part of the stage three easing of restrictions.

Anyone wanting to enter Queensland will need to have completed a border declaration and have ID available, either when they arrive at an airport or at a road crossing.

Those who have been in Victoria in the previous 14 days, including returning Queensland residents, will be placed in quarantine at their own expense.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said anyone travelling in vehicles with Victorian number plates can expect to be quizzed at the border.

"Any Victorian plates, any hire cars, other types of vehicles, perhaps caravans, that sort of thing. They are intercepted pretty well every one of them," he said.

The threat of a vehicle being stopped purely because it displays Victorian number plates has not yet made any difference to those hiring vehicles.

An Avis Budget Group representative told AAP that all their vehicles are thoroughly sanitised before each rental is collected and they have removed modification or cancellation fees for all direct bookings made before September 1.

"We can confirm that Avis Budget Group has not received any requests to book non-Victorian registered vehicle," they said.

A Sydney man found out how serious Queensland is about border crossings after he was fined $4003 for carrying a fake ID and lying about needing to enter for essential medical treatment.

The 43-year-old was travelling from New South Wales on a bus that was stopped by police at the Griffith Street border checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

The fine came as Queensland recorded another day of zero positive tests, with just two cases in the state including an 81-year-old man who has been battling the illness for four months.