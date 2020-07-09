All Victorians turned back at Qld border

All Victorians will be turned away from the Queensland border from Friday.

A surge in new cases of COVID-19 has pushed the state government to harden its stance on visitors from the southern state.

"From noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a tweet on Thursday.

"They will be turned around."

No new cases of the disease have been recorded overnight.

The state's borders have been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen to all other states and territories as part of the stage three easing of restrictions from noon.

Anyone wanting to enter Queensland will need to have completed a border declaration and have ID available, either when they arrive at an airport or at a road crossing.

A Sydney man found out how serious Queensland is about border crossings after he was fined $4003 for carrying a fake ID and lying about needing to enter for essential medical treatment.

The 43-year-old was travelling from New South Wales on a bus that was stopped by police at the Griffith Street border checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

The fine came as Queensland recorded another day of zero positive tests, with just two cases remaining in the state including an 81-year-old man who has been battling the illness for four months.