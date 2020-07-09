National

All Victorians turned back at Qld border

By AAP Newswire

A police officer checks a car at a border checkpoint - AAP

1 of 1

All Victorians will be turned away from the Queensland border from Friday.

A surge in new cases of COVID-19 has pushed the state government to harden its stance on visitors from the southern state.

"From noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a tweet on Thursday.

"They will be turned around."

No new cases of the disease have been recorded overnight.

The state's borders have been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen to all other states and territories as part of the stage three easing of restrictions from noon.

Anyone wanting to enter Queensland will need to have completed a border declaration and have ID available, either when they arrive at an airport or at a road crossing.

A Sydney man found out how serious Queensland is about border crossings after he was fined $4003 for carrying a fake ID and lying about needing to enter for essential medical treatment.

The 43-year-old was travelling from New South Wales on a bus that was stopped by police at the Griffith Street border checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

The fine came as Queensland recorded another day of zero positive tests, with just two cases remaining in the state including an 81-year-old man who has been battling the illness for four months.

Latest articles

News

40,000 piece puzzle takes up Shepparton CBD sidewalk

MOST people know their puzzle limits; 500-piece puzzles are a challenge, while only the brave attempt 1000 pieces. But on Wednesday a Shepparton woman assembled a staggering 40,000-piece puzzle on the CBD sidewalk. Completed in 10 separate sections...

Daneka Hill
News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

MOVE construction date moves closer

The second major museum construction for Greater Shepparton is about see shovels hitting the dirt at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution. The building at Emerald Bank, Kialla, will have a $5.35 million expansion at the rear plus a new facade and...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire