Security ties to dominate Japan meeting

Australia and Japan will discuss security and defence cooperation as tensions with China continue to rise.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe via video link on Thursday evening, after a planned trip to Tokyo in January was postponed.

The leaders will talk about security issues, defence ties and share their countries' experiences in dealing with the pandemic sweeping the globe.

"The meeting will build on and reaffirm the importance of our special strategic partnership in a time of global economic and strategic uncertainty," Mr Morrison said on Wednesday.

"The meeting presents a timely opportunity to reaffirm the shared principles, values and global outlook that reinforce one of Australia's closest regional partnerships."

It comes on the heels of the countries' defence ministers meeting along with their United States counterpart.

In a joint statement, the three ministers reinforced their strong opposition to "any destabilising or coercive unilateral actions" in the East China Sea, which separates China and Japan, as well as the use of force or coercion in the South China Sea.

They hold serious concerns about the continued militarisation of disputed areas in the South China Sea, dangerous or coercive use of coast guard vessels and "maritime militia", and efforts to disrupt other countries' mining and drilling.

Australia's latest defence posture update takes a more hawkish view of China's increasing power.

Last week, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds accused China of deeply unsettling the Indo-Pacific, and on Tuesday the government issued new travel advice warning Australians they could face arbitrary detention and espionage accusations if they visit China.

Mr Morrison and Mr Abe are expected to discuss how to work together to ensure an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

They are expected to sign deals for cooperation between space agencies and on health efforts to combat coronavirus.

The leaders may also reach an agreement on the legal status of armed forces stationed in each other's country for joint exercises or other activities like disaster relief, the Japan Times has reported.

Mr Morrison was scheduled to visit Japan in January, including spending a significant amount of time with Mr Abe in Tokyo.

At that time, security was expected to be the key topic of talks amid heightened tensions with North Korea.

However, Mr Morrison postponed the trip to deal with the bushfires, and then the spread of coronavirus stymied international travel.

He hopes to reschedule as soon as travel is possible.