Melbourne virus lockdown harder than first

Australia's deputy chief medical officer has conceded Melbourne's second lockdown will be harder than the first as millions live with tough restrictions.

Greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to the city's north returned to strict stay-at-home orders overnight after another day of triple-figure coronavirus infection increase.

Victoria recorded 134 of the nation's 147 new coronavirus cases, the state's second worst rise after almost 200 people were diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said distancing would be the crucial weapon against the spike in cases.

"This is clearly harder the second time around when only a short time ago we were lifting restrictions," he told reporters in Canberra.

He said Victorians had proved they were capable of following the rules to get on top of coronavirus.

The ACT lost its virus-free status after three people in their 20s contracted the disease following a visit to a hotspot Melbourne suburb.

Dr Coatsworth urged anyone with symptoms who had been in Victorian to immediately get tested and isolate.

"As soon as you feel at all unwell please do not interact with other people. Get tested," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was always a risk Melbourne's outbreak could spread to other states.

"We're all Melburnians now when it comes to the challenges we face," he said.

"We're all Victorians now because we're all Australians and that's where the challenge is right now."

The federal government is moving to cap international flights after state premiers warned of pressure on the hotel quarantine system.

When flights to Melbourne stopped as infections rose, other capitals faced rising passenger arrivals who must spend two weeks in hotel isolation.

"I'll be taking a proposal to national cabinet to slow that down as of this Friday," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister is two weeks from outlining the future of coronavirus support payments including JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker dole payment.

The six-week Melbourne lockdown is expected to have a major economic impact.

National Australia Bank predicts reinforcing restrictions will hit Australia's gross domestic product by 1.1 percentage points for the year's third quarter.

Annual GDP is expected to fall by 0.3 percentage points, or around $600 million a year.

Mr Morrison said there would be ongoing support through federal programs.

"Because of what has happened in Victoria, obviously the need there will be far greater than was previously and that need will be met," he said.