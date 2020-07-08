Security focus for virtual Japan summit

Australia and Japan will work together on space research with leaders expected to sign a cooperation deal at a virtual summit.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will meet via video link on Thursday evening.

They are expected to sign deals for cooperation between space agencies and on health efforts to combat coronavirus.

The leaders will talk about security issues, defence ties and share their countries' experiences in dealing with the pandemic sweeping the globe.

"The meeting will build on and reaffirm the importance of our special strategic partnership in a time of global economic and strategic uncertainty," Mr Morrison said on Wednesday.

"The meeting presents a timely opportunity to reaffirm the shared principles, values and global outlook that reinforce one of Australia's closest regional partnerships."

The leaders may also reach an agreement on the legal status of armed forces stationed in each other's country for joint exercises or other activities like disaster relief, the Japan Times has reported.

Mr Morrison was scheduled to visit Japan in January, including spending a significant amount of time with Mr Abe in Tokyo.

At that time, security was expected to be the key topic of talks amid heightened tensions with North Korea.

However, Mr Morrison postponed the trip to deal with the bushfires, then the spread of coronavirus stymied international travel.

He hopes to reschedule as soon as travel is possible.

The Australian, Japanese and United States defence ministers held talks overnight on Tuesday on security and coronavirus-related issues.

They promised to examine how tensions and threats in the Indo-Pacific, and the defence policies needed to respond, have been affected by the pandemic.

The ministers also reinforced their strong opposition to "any destabilising or coercive unilateral actions" in the East China Sea, which separates China and Japan, as well as the use of force or coercion in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement, they said they hold serious concerns about the continued militarisation of disputed areas in the South China Sea, dangerous or coercive use of coast guard vessels and "maritime militia", and efforts to disrupt other countries' mining and drilling.