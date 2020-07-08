National

Qld doctor jailed over child porn images

By AAP Newswire

A smart phone displaying social media app icons (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A rural Queensland doctor has been jailed after he walked into a police station and told officers he had downloaded child exploitation videos and photos.

Rajdeep Singh Sandhu, 42, was found guilty of possessing child exploitation material while working at the Bundaberg Hospital in 2017 and 2018.

The psychiatrist told police he downloaded material of children as young as two years old.

"I would like to disclose to take responsibility," he said in a video of a 2018 police interview played to the Brisbane District Court.

Sandhu, a UK citizen, decided to confess after he became concerned his illicit downloads were being tracked by work software installed onto his mobile phone.

"I became very anxious and fearful," he said.

But detectives did not find any child exploitation material on the phone, prosecutor Ben Jackson told the court.

They did, however, find 13 images on Sandhu's laptop.

He was convicted by a jury following a three-day trial and sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment on Monday.

"He accessed the material through a WhatsApp chatroom, school mates, and other internet searches," Mr Jackson said.

During the interview, Sandhu also told police he had been accessing pornography since he was a teenager and was bisexual but married to a woman in the UK.

He said he also had a fetish for his mother and saw himself as a child, which was his motivation for accessing the images of children.

Sandhu told police he took leave from his job with Queensland Health because it would have been unethical to continue in the role.

Detectives quizzed Sandhu about his mental health during the interview.

A parole eligibility date was not set.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

The first new-release movie at Shepparton’s Village Cinemas since the venue’s re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.

John Lewis
Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire