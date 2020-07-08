Bail for man found with $4.35m cash in car

A Brisbane man found behind the wheel of a car allegedly transporting over $4 million in cash stashed in a suitcase and box has been granted bail.

Simon Andrew Cross, 37, was charged with receiving tainted property after police stopped a station wagon he was allegedly driving and found $4,358,705.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was granted bail with strict conditions.

These included reporting to police twice a week and handing over his passport.

The court heard officers pulled the vehicle over on the Pacific Motorway at Eight Mile Plains, south of Brisbane, on Tuesday about 8.30am.

In it, they allegedly discovered more than $1 million in notes inside a black suitcase and more than $2 million inside a cardboard box.

Police say they are trying to determine where the money came from.

Cross, a property manager who lives with his wife and children, was not required to enter a plea.

His case was adjourned to August 10.

The maximum penalty for receiving tainted property in seven years' imprisonment.