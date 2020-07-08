National

Health group failed slain SA outback nurse

By AAP Newswire

Gayle Woodford (file image) - AAP

A community controlled health organisation that employed murdered outback nurse Gayle Woodford failed "at the most basic level" to implement guidelines and policies to ensure the safety of its staff, an inquest has heard.

In final submissions on Wednesday, counsel assisting Ahura Kalali said South Australia's Nganampa Health Council had placed the welfare of the community ahead of the safety of its workers.

"It is sobering that the state government had to pass a law (now known as Gayle's law) to ensure the safety of health practitioners working in remote areas," Mr Kalali said.

He said while police resources and response times remained an issue on SA's remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, no criticism could be directed at the force in relation to Ms Woodford's death.

"On the contrary, had (police) advice and warnings been actioned, Mrs Woodford's death may have been prevented," Mr Kalali said.

He said police had previously warned the health council that its staff should not be working alone.

While their submissions to the parole board about the dangers posed by Ms Woodford's killer, Dudley Davey, were "uncompromising and prophetic".

Ms Woodford was found buried in a crude grave three days after she went missing from her Fregon home in March 2016.

Dudley Davey, who had a long history of violent offending, subsequently pleaded guilty to her rape and murder and is serving a minimum 32-year jail term.

It is believed he tricked the 56-year-old into opening a security cage around her home and overpowered and kidnapped her.

In earlier evidence, a director of the Nganampa Health Council told the inquest it would have been too expensive to employ security guards to protect staff but conceded the safeguard was never costed.

Medical director Paul Torzillo said he recalled safety being raised as a concern in the lead-up to Ms Woodford's rape and murder.

But Dr Torzillo said senior management discussions about the possibility of a security guard were brief because "we all had the same view about feasibility".

"The primary reason that was not implemented was the cost would never have been funded," he said.

In other evidence, Ms Woodford's colleagues described Fregon as lawless and said staff would encounter violence almost daily.

In final submissions on behalf of the Woodford family, the Deputy Coroner Anthony Schapel was told that a permanent police presence should be established in Fregon.

"The evidence before the inquest establishes the need for such a presence," the submissions said.

"While Davey may not have been deterred from offending by a permanent police presence, given his brazenness, it may well be that he chose to remain in Fregon precisely because there was no permanent police presence."

Mr Schapel will deliver his findings on a date to be fixed.

