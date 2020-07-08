National

Screening failure on Melb flight in Sydney

By AAP Newswire

Jetstar aircraft - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Health authorities have worked through the night to contact passengers who were allowed to disembark a Melbourne-to-Sydney flight without a second health screening, the evening before the NSW-Victoria border closed.

"There was an issue at the airport where passengers were disembarked when the health screening team were screening another airline," NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Wednesday.

A NSW Health spokesperson later said airline staff hadn't followed the agreed protocols when they let passengers from Jetstar flight JQ520 leave the gate area before health staff had finished screening an earlier flight.

"As a result of this breach, flights will now not be allowed to land in NSW until NSW Health teams are in place to screen them," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A Jetstar spokesman told AAP on Wednesday the airline assisted NSW Health in finding most passengers before they left the terminal.

The airline also provided health authorities with the aircraft manifest in order to contact any passengers who left without a Sydney screening.

Temperature and ID checks had been undertaken by Victoria Health before the flight, Jetstar said.

"Together with Sydney Airport, we have refined our disembarkation procedures to prevent this situation occurring again," the spokesman said.

All passengers who disembarked the flight should be in 14 days of self-isolation as part of NSW coronavirus protocols.

"If anyone's travelled in breach of orders, we'll refer them to police and take the appropriate action depending (on) if anyone is symptomatic," Dr Chant said.

NSW Health also said the passengers had been screened before leaving Victoria.

Of the 137 who disembarked in Sydney, 89 were screened and cleared before leaving the airport, according to NSW Health.

Health officials contacted the remaining 48 passengers, with arrangements since made to screen 45.

The three remaining passengers - including one who has refused to be screened - have been referred to NSW Police.

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann called on NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to investigate the incident after he made earlier assurances all passengers arriving from Victoria would be screened at Sydney Airport.

"It's gobsmacking that such an event could occur in NSW after the Ruby Princess debacle," Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

Latest articles

News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

MOVE construction date moves closer

The second major museum construction for Greater Shepparton is about see shovels hitting the dirt at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution. The building at Emerald Bank, Kialla, will have a $5.35 million expansion at the rear plus a new facade and...

James Bennett
News

Wellmans celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Although they will be mainly confined to “barracks”, Jean and Keith Wellman will find a way to pop a bottle of sparkling to mark a marriage milestone when the Mooroopna great-grandparents celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today. According to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire