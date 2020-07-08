Qld woman avoids jail for refusing oath

A Queensland woman has avoided jail for refusing to take a witness oath and answer the national crime watchdog's questions about the illicit drug trade.

Isabelle Irene Baker, 29, pleaded guilty to refusing to take an oath or affirmation at an Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission examination in November 2018.

"She was summoned to give evidence for the purpose of intelligence gathering for matters related to federal criminal activity," prosecutor Christine Wilson told the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

"They include serious drug offences."

"(Baker) made it clear she would not be answering any questions and would not be taking an oath or affirmation."

Defence lawyer Tony Kimmins said his client had been concerned for her safety if she cooperated and suffered from a "delicate" mental state.

Judge Michael Williamson said Baker's offending was serious.

"An examination is an important tool in intelligence gathering," he said.

"You obstructed proper inquiry."

"The community denounces this conduct."

He sentenced Baker to six months' imprisonment suspended immediately.

She will have to submit to psychological testing and was placed on probation for two years.

There was no suggestion Baker was involved in the illicit drug trade.

The maximum penalty for refusing to take an oath or affirmation is five years imprisonment or a $42,000 fine.