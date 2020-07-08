ABC talks up vital bushfire broadcast role

Three in five people relied on ABC coverage during the summer bushfire crisis to ensure their personal safety.

Independent research commissioned by the national broadcaster has underscored its vital role during disasters.

As debate rages over ABC funding, managing director David Anderson praised the hard work of his staff during the fires.

"It meant rising to the challenge, heading out into the destruction to gather and share crucial information that would help people to survive," he told the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

The ABC is running a mental health initiative to support Australians during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once again, the ABC has been, and continues to be, by Australia's side with practical support to help people get through the crisis," Mr Anderson said.

The ABC announced in late June it would slash up to 250 jobs, axe its flagship 7.45 am radio news bulletin and rejig several programs as it searched for $40 million in savings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his communications minister have insisted there have been no cuts to the broadcaster's funding.

Mr Anderson said he wouldn't get into "the complexities and mysteries of the government's budget papers" but a freeze on funding indexation meant tough choices had to be made.

Funding the ABC now represents about 0.2 per cent of commonwealth spending, compared with 0.4 per cent of the federal budget in the mid-1990s.