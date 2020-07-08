National

Virus fines to hit misbehaving Melburnians

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police officers wear protective masks. - AAP

1 of 1

The number of fines for Victorians breaching coronavirus restrictions is likely to increase as police shut their window for discretion during the state's second lockdown.

Hundreds of Victoria Police officers and Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed across metropolitan Melbourne to ensure compliance with travel restrictions for the next six weeks.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton warned that police are way past using discretion, pointing to fines as the only way to get through to people who refuse to listen.

Those thinking of flouting the rules will likely get infringements of up to $1652.

"Others are doing stupid, selfish, reckless actions," he said.

"Sunday night, we had an Airbnb party in Southbank where 15 people thought it was OK to get together and party."

Mr Patton told reporters he expected the number of fines to increase, a prediction shared by Police Minister Lisa Neville who encouraged Victorians to dob in those infringing the law.

Police will redirect some regional officers to metropolitan areas and give more operational responsibilities to behind-the-scenes members of the force during the lockdown.

Victorians will also see the military join police at road checkpoints, with 265 ADF members to assist for the next six weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday backed his theory Victorians became complacent, and reimposing restrictions was needed to avoid further tragedies.

"And that involves everyone following the rules," he told reporters.

"Whilst this is not the place we wanted to be, this is the reality that we face."

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire