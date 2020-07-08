Virus fines to hit misbehaving Melburnians

The number of fines for Victorians breaching coronavirus restrictions is likely to increase as police shut their window for discretion during the state's second lockdown.

Hundreds of Victoria Police officers and Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed across metropolitan Melbourne to ensure compliance with travel restrictions for the next six weeks.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton warned that police are way past using discretion, pointing to fines as the only way to get through to people who refuse to listen.

Those thinking of flouting the rules will likely get infringements of up to $1652.

"Others are doing stupid, selfish, reckless actions," he said.

"Sunday night, we had an Airbnb party in Southbank where 15 people thought it was OK to get together and party."

Mr Patton told reporters he expected the number of fines to increase, a prediction shared by Police Minister Lisa Neville who encouraged Victorians to dob in those infringing the law.

Police will redirect some regional officers to metropolitan areas and give more operational responsibilities to behind-the-scenes members of the force during the lockdown.

Victorians will also see the military join police at road checkpoints, with 265 ADF members to assist for the next six weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday backed his theory Victorians became complacent, and reimposing restrictions was needed to avoid further tragedies.

"And that involves everyone following the rules," he told reporters.

"Whilst this is not the place we wanted to be, this is the reality that we face."