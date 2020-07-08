National

Man in court over SA fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

Prosecutors in the case of an Adelaide man charged over a road crash that claimed the life of a senior South Australian police officer are seeking information about his mental health leading up to and after the three-car collision.

Harrison Kitt appeared before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to crash in April.

It claimed the life of Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, and another woman, Tania McNeill, 53.

